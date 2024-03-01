Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 1st - 3rd

COLORADO — Each weekend News5 tries to pull together a list of some fun-filled events happening in Southern Colorado and across Colorado.

Whether you are in the mood for some Skijorning fun, to taking a polar plunge for a good cause, there is something for everyone out there in the Centennial State. Here are some of our favorites.

Leadville Skijoring

What sounds cooler than being pulled by a horse at lightning speed while you’re on skis on a main avenue? I’ll wait. … Exactly. At Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, see the unique sport of skijoring and join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, and umpteen other kinds of winter fun. The fun is happening all weekend long in downtown Leadville. More information here.

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser to raise $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Sunday at 8 a.m. at Wash Park. More information here.

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off

The prequel to the Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade invites all chefs of varying levels to participate in the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off at Soda Springs Park. If you are looking for great food, check out each chef and get samples for 75 cents. Tastings kick off around 11:00 a.m. More information here.

Manitou Springs Carnivale

A tradition returns to Manitou Avenue this weekend, the City of Manitou Springs invites you to line the streets as the city celebrates Mardi Gras in a fun and funky way that makes Manitou unique. The parade will commence at 1:00 p.m. The city invites you to grab your beads and costume to dress up to this year's theme of ARTopia. Arrive early as parking can be challenging sometimes. Learn more here.

Colorado College Hockey

In the mood for some sports this weekend? The Colorado College Tigers hockey team ranked 11 in the nation, is hosting Minnesota-Duluth this weekend at Ed Robson Arena. The puck drops Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. It's also the second to last weekend of the regular season for the Tigers. Tickets are almost sold out for Saturday's game, but tickets are still available for Friday's game starting at $25. More information here.

