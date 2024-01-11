Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 12th - 14th

COLORADO — Each week News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across the state, this week plenty is happening for outdoor enthusiasts, art enthusiasts, and more. There is bound to be something that piques your interest!

National Western Stock Show

The 118th National Western Stock Show returns to Denver for the majority of this month. Running through January 21st, the National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows, and a Western trade show. More information here.

International Sportsmen's Expo

Another event taking place in Denver this weekend is the International Sportsmen's Expo, an event that showcases the latest gear for outdoor enthusiasts as well as providing a plethora of knowledge, training, and hands-on experience in a variety of outdoor activities from fishing, camping, hunting, and more. Learn more here.

Celebrate 40 Years with the Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society

The Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society is celebrating 40 years of fostering jazz in the Colorado Springs area. This Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. the group is celebrating that accomplishment with music, dancing, and an optional buffet for purchase. If you are a fan of jazz and dancing you won't want to miss out on this. Tickets start at $20, but first-time visitors will receive a 50% discount. More here.

Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Festival

Running all weekend, the 42nd Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Festival is a celebration of Native American and Southwestern Artists and will feature over 150 different artists. The event will also see a variety of tribal dances, culinary booths, and more. Learn more here.

Wintersköl

Attention all ski bums and winter sports lovers, don't miss out on Aspen's "toast to winter" this year's slogan is "Uniting Ski Bums and Bunnies Since 1951". With live music happening all weekend, world ski tour events, parade, fireworks, and more. Learn more here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.