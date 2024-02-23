Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 24th - 25th

COLORADO — From catching a match of Polo to seeing one of Beethoven's symphonies to hitting the slopes out in Telluride, there is plenty of fun and exciting events happening across Colorado this weekend.

The Winter Polo Classic

Up for a unique sporting event? Check out the 2024 Broadmoor Winter Polo Classic at the Norris Penrose Event Center Arena on Saturday. Polo, which is traditionally played on grass, is a little different as matches will be played on dirt. Learn more here.

Get out to the Cripple Creek Ice Festival

For all of the ice enthusiasts out there, another unique winter is wrapping up in Cripple Creek this weekend. The free event will host head-to-head carving competitions, as well as carving teams who will be working all day. Learn more.

Telluride Gay Ski Week kicks off

If you are up for the drive, running for its 22nd year, the mountain town of Telluride will be hosting its Gay Ski Week running through March 2nd. The LGBTQ+ winter celebration will have live music, evening shows, and so much more. Click here to learn more.

Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony

Up for some classical music? Check out the Colorado Springs Philharmonic as it performs Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6 on Saturday and Sunday at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will be led by Carolyn Kuan. Click here to learn more.

FamilyFest in Denver

Looking to do something with the whole family this weekend? Check out Denver FamilyFest, where families can learn, explore, have fun, and find family resources. The event happens Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. More information and tickets can be found here.

