Five Sunrise openings return to Pikes Peak starting Saturday, through October

CASCADE, CO — Sunrise openings are returning to Pikes Peak this July, and people will have 5 chances to witness the view from on top of America's mountain.

During sunrise openings, people will be able to drive to the Pikes Peak Summit Starting Saturday, July 12, through October.

On the selected dates and times below, access to Pikes Peak Highway will be open with timed entry permits still required.



July 12, 18 & Aug. 1: Gates open at 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: Gates open at 5 a.m.

Oct. 13: Gates open at 5:30 a.m.

Last entry for visitors will be 6:30 a.m. on all dates.

During the sunrise openings, the summit visitor center will be open for visitors.

Taking the shuttle option up? Here are all the details that you need to know according to the City of Colorado Springs.



Shuttle tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 15, and free for children 5 and under.

Shuttles will depart from The North Pole - Santa’s Workshop parking lot, located just 0.3 miles from the Pikes Peak Highway entrance.

Shuttle riders should arrive by 4:15 a.m. to ensure a timely departure.

Shuttle service to the summit will begin at 4:30 a.m.

After sunrise, return shuttles will leave the summit approximately one hour later, giving guests time to explore, shop, or enjoy a famous summit donut.

All guests must return on the shuttle; no highway stops will be made on the descent.

You can make reservations here.

