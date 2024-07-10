Don't miss out, Pueblo Zoo to offer $1 admission this July

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Zoo has partnered with T-Fiber to offer the community an opportunity to get out for the day and discover the zoo for cheap.

"Dollar Day" is set to return on July 20 and will only cost $1 for admission from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Full-price admission will apply if you arrive after 1:00 p.m.

"Conservation issues affect everyone, and we believe it is important that everyone have access to the zoo to connect with animals and learn more about conservation of animals and their natural habitat. We are delighted to partner with T-Fiber to help us make the zoo experience available to all,” says Abbie Krause, Pueblo Zoo Executive Director.

This popular event will fill up so parking may be an issue. The Pueblo Zoo says the solution will utilize overflow parking at the City Park tennis courts and pool.

The zoo is expecting visitors and to reduce stress on animals, the Rainforest will be closed.

