Despite rainy weather, Territory Days continue in Old Colorado City Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Despite Sunday's weather Territory Days continued on! The three day event celebrates the rich history of Old Colorado City.
It offers the following:
- food
- drinks
- live music
- many different vendors
- some small rides
- gold panning
Sunday, the streets were still packed. Many people were either wearing a raincoat or had an umbrella in hand.
Monday is the last day day of the Memorial Day tradition. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
