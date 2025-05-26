Despite rainy weather, Territory Days continue in Old Colorado City Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Despite Sunday's weather Territory Days continued on! The three day event celebrates the rich history of Old Colorado City.

It offers the following:



food

drinks

live music

many different vendors

some small rides

gold panning

Sunday, the streets were still packed. Many people were either wearing a raincoat or had an umbrella in hand.

Monday is the last day day of the Memorial Day tradition. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.









