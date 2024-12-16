Deputy Dolce and Santa bring holiday cheer to families in Pueblo over the weekend

PUEBLO — Law enforcement families in Pueblo came together over the weekend to spread some Christmas cheer and visit with Santa.

The event was hosted by the Pueblo County Peer Support Team (PST). The group works to ensure the safety and well-being of law enforcement families in the Pueblo area.

The PST is a group of volunteers many of whom are former law enforcement themselves, who spend time with their law enforcement peers offering confidential assistance, and support in their roles as law enforcement personnel which can often lead to traumatic situations.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Families gathered Sunday for a day of arts, crafts, and games and got to give Santa their Christmas wishes. Deputy Dolce, the miniature horse in attendance, was a hit ,according to the sheriff's office.

Capping off the day, Sheriff Lucero took a pie to the face to fundraise for SAFE.

