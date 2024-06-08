Dad's Donuts opens with a line around the block, how the business wants to have a positive and lasting impact

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new donut shop now open in Colorado Springs is pledging to create opportunities for at-risk teenagers.

Dad's Donuts officially opened Friday with a line around the corner to get in.

It's on Moreno Street Downtown. Mayor Yemi Mobolade was on hand this morning for an official ribbon cutting.

Managers say they want to serve as a mentors for young people in the city.

"Dad's came to me because I didn't have a father presence in my life. If it wasn't for mentors in my life, I probably wouldn't be standing here. I think it's essential to find kids that are troubled that need that mentorship in their lives," Mitchell Yellen, the

brain behind Dad's Donuts.

Yellen is hoping Dad's Donuts becomes a place of community, not just a business in Colorado Springs.

WATCH: How Dad's Donuts plans to use the new business for good

“My mother abandoned me on the streets of New York City when I was 10,” he said. “And my father wasn’t around. I remember eating Swanson TV dinners in the 1960s, every night. I wouldn’t be where I am if it hadn’t been for people stepping into a supportive role for me. I had people who took me under their wings, gave me opportunities that changed my life. We want to be deliberate and create that at Dad’s Donuts.”

They say the donuts take four days to make and are made without additives, preservatives, or hydrogenated oils. Learn more here.

