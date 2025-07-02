D11 set to host and 'all positions' hiring fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is hosting an All Positions Hiring Fair on Saturday, July 12, at the Doherty High School gym (4515 Barnes Road).



D11 says there are positions available for the following:



Teachers (all levels and subjects)

Special Service Providers

Educational Support Professionals (school-based and non-school-based)

Transportation

Food & Nutrition Services

Custodial

The district says that attendees will be able to meet hiring teams, learn about the positions, and apply at the hiring fair.

“At District 11, we believe that what you do matters. Every position in our schools and departments helps create a positive impact on students, families, and the greater Colorado Springs community."



“We invite anyone looking for meaningful work to join us and see where they can make a difference.” Jennifer Harris, Senior Executive Director of Talent Management

You can register for the event here.

Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1 Buying or selling firearms is going to be more difficult in Colorado. Two major changes in the state gun laws will take effect Tuesday. Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.