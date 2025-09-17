COSILoveYou celebrates 10 years of serving the city by hosting Fall CityServe 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — COSILoveYou, an organization dedicated to building supportive partnerships with local communities, is celebrating 10 years of serving the city.

On October 3 and 4, COSILoveYou will host Fall CityServe 2025, a city-wide day of volunteerism where everyone is welcome "to serve and be served."

The event invites the community to address real needs across the region, with "no strings attached."

COSILoveYou is asking community members to become a part of this event, helping schools, parks, local non-profits, and neighborhoods with their needs.

Volunteers could provide these organizations with a range of services:



pulling weeds

painting

picking up trash

making cards of encouragement

dropping off care packages

cleaning

sorting donations

With over 1,000 different volunteer opportunities, anyone interested is able to choose how they serve their community.

To sign up for a volunteer opportunity, visit COSILoveYou's website.

