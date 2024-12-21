COLORADO SPRINGS — A coordinated light show in the skies above the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is capturing the attention of zoo visitors and spectators from miles away.
This is the second year that the zoo has put on its holiday drone show. Each night at 7:30 p.m., dozens of drones light up, create animals and Christmas themed displays.
It's part of the zoo's annual Electric Safari. The show runs for about 15 minutes.
___
Military Families Concerned As TRICARE To End Services With Children's Hospital Colorado
In the new year, military families covered by TRICARE insurance will need prior authorization for non-emergency services at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado).
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.