COLORADO SPRINGS — A coordinated light show in the skies above the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is capturing the attention of zoo visitors and spectators from miles away.

This is the second year that the zoo has put on its holiday drone show. Each night at 7:30 p.m., dozens of drones light up, create animals and Christmas themed displays.

It's part of the zoo's annual Electric Safari. The show runs for about 15 minutes.

