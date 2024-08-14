Community celebrates Panya the giraffe's birthday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — A crowd gathered at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Tuesday morning to help celebrate the seventh birthday of Panya the giraffe!

Panya is the oldest of the young giraffes, and she was treated to a special cake, although most of it was eaten by her friend, Kay the giraffe.

The zoo partners with the Children's Hospital of Colorado Springs to help with festivities. The hospital sends a child ambassador to present the birthday animal with a cake.

News5 asked the zoo why they love putting on these events.

“We love to host events like this because its another opportunity to invite our community to the zoo to come and make memories, but also to connect them with our animals and our individuals," said Rachel Wright with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "We hope they make those connects and they will feel inspired to protect their wild counterparts.”

___





Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024. Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.