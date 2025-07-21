Colorado Springs neighborhood icon celebrates 70 years of sweet success

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A beloved Colorado Springs neighborhood spot is marking a major milestone, bringing the community together for a celebration of history, classic cars, and affordable treats.

Tasty Freeze, a local institution in our Colorado Springs community since 1955, celebrated 70 years of business with a special community event that drew neighbors of all ages, located along Weber Street in the Old North End.

The current owners, who have operated the business since 2019, transformed the anniversary into a true neighborhood celebration featuring a car show and even an appearance by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

To honor their seven decades of service, Tasty Freeze offered their signature ice cream cones for just 70 cents, giving families an affordable way to enjoy a sweet treat while participating in the festivities.

The celebration served a dual purpose, also functioning as a fundraiser for The Place, a nonprofit organization helping young people experiencing homelessness in our community.

"My favorite part is probably the kids just seeing the excitement in kids when they when they come up and they see their little ice cream cone. It's been great to be in this neighborhood, and we've enjoyed it very much," said the Co-Owner, Anissa Hornsey.

While the 70th anniversary happens only once, Tasty Freeze will host additional car shows and live music on August 10 as another fundraiser for The Place.

___

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Abandoned homes are turning into eyesores for Pueblo neighborhoods The Pueblo's Code Enforcement team says they're dealing with a rising number of violations, but not enough staff to keep up. Abandoned homes are turning into eyesores for Pueblo neighborhoods

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.