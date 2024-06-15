Colorado Springs kicks off Juneteenth celebrations with a three-day festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be returning to Colorado Springs for their fourth year of free, family-friendly fun.

Brought to the public by One Body Ent, the three-day festival will be utilizing its vibrant and exciting lineup to draw the Colorado Springs community together to celebrate freedom.

Eventgoers should expect to be dazzled by:



performances of nationally renowned musicians and local artists

a stunning Juneteenth fashion show

gut-busting comedy acts

an educational health fair

a colorful car show

a snappy step show

valuable commentary from community leaders

various games and activities

Here's an in-depth look at everything the festival has to offer.

Friday, June 14

12 p.m. - America the Beautiful Park opens

3 p.m. - 719 Showcase

5:45 p.m. - Mayor Yemi Mobolade

6 p.m. - Comedy in the Park: Joe Torry, Darius Bradford, B-Phlat & Brian Sullivan

Saturday, June 15

8 a.m. - America the Beautiful Park opens

8 a.m. - Health Fair

12 p.m. - Car Show

12 p.m. - Altitude K-9 Dog demonstration

12 p.m. - Ormao Hillside Dancers

2 p.m. - Emancipation Ceremony/Juneteenth Proclamation

3 p.m. - Ms. Juneteenth

4 p.m. - M.O.I. & W.O.I. Honors

5 p.m. - Jacquees & Friends

6 p.m. - Literacy Corner

7 p.m. - I-25 Showcase

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. - America the Beautiful Park opens

11:30 a.m. - Line Dancing ft. DJ Lemonhead

1:30 p.m. - Meet the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus (hosted by State Rep. Dr. Regina English)

2:30 p.m. - Gospel in the Park ft. Zeal Church, The Sankey Sisters, Dusitn Jackson and Maisha

4:30 p.m. - Olympic City Sound Showcase

6 p.m. - Tony Exum Jr Rhytthm 'N Smooth Experience ft. Tony Exum Jr., H-Town, E. De La & Renee Neufville

