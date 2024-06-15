Colorado Springs kicks off Juneteenth celebrations with a three-day festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be returning to Colorado Springs for their fourth year of free, family-friendly fun.
Brought to the public by One Body Ent, the three-day festival will be utilizing its vibrant and exciting lineup to draw the Colorado Springs community together to celebrate freedom.
Eventgoers should expect to be dazzled by:
- performances of nationally renowned musicians and local artists
- a stunning Juneteenth fashion show
- gut-busting comedy acts
- an educational health fair
- a colorful car show
- a snappy step show
- valuable commentary from community leaders
- various games and activities
Here's an in-depth look at everything the festival has to offer.
Friday, June 14
12 p.m. - America the Beautiful Park opens
3 p.m. - 719 Showcase
5:45 p.m. - Mayor Yemi Mobolade
6 p.m. - Comedy in the Park: Joe Torry, Darius Bradford, B-Phlat & Brian Sullivan
Saturday, June 15
8 a.m. - America the Beautiful Park opens
8 a.m. - Health Fair
12 p.m. - Car Show
12 p.m. - Altitude K-9 Dog demonstration
12 p.m. - Ormao Hillside Dancers
2 p.m. - Emancipation Ceremony/Juneteenth Proclamation
3 p.m. - Ms. Juneteenth
4 p.m. - M.O.I. & W.O.I. Honors
5 p.m. - Jacquees & Friends
6 p.m. - Literacy Corner
7 p.m. - I-25 Showcase
Sunday, June 16
10 a.m. - America the Beautiful Park opens
11:30 a.m. - Line Dancing ft. DJ Lemonhead
1:30 p.m. - Meet the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus (hosted by State Rep. Dr. Regina English)
2:30 p.m. - Gospel in the Park ft. Zeal Church, The Sankey Sisters, Dusitn Jackson and Maisha
4:30 p.m. - Olympic City Sound Showcase
6 p.m. - Tony Exum Jr Rhytthm 'N Smooth Experience ft. Tony Exum Jr., H-Town, E. De La & Renee Neufville

