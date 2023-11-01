Colorado Springs gets its first Shake Shack location

COLORADO SPRINGS — Shake Shack has announced the grand opening of their highest elevation location yet!

The new Shake Shack will be located on Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs and is scheduled to open on Thursday, November 9 at 11 a.m.

The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. on that Thursday.

The first few guests will be able to get custom Shake Shack swag.

As a part of the Stand for Something Good mission, Shake Shake will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold that Thursday at the new Interquest location. The funds will be donated to Care and Share Food Bank, a partner of Feeding America, which provides nourishing meals across 29 Southern Colorado counties.

The addition of this new location marks the 10th and southernmost Colorado Shake Shack to date.

