Colorado Springs concerts and events happening this April

COLORADO SPRINGS — To try and connect you with the Colorado Springs community, here's a list of some of the local concerts and events set to happen during the month of April.
Tue, April 2
Thu, April 4
Fri, April 5
Sat, April 6
- Audience Mixtape: Carmina Burana
- Earl Klugh's Weekend of Jazz
- Led Zeppelin 2
- Walking Tour: Secret Selfie Spots (Downtown Edition)
Sun, April 7
Mon, April 8
Wed, April 10
Thu, April 11
Fri, April 12
Sat, April 13
Sun, April 14
Tue, April 16
Wed, April 17
Thu, April 18
Fri, April 19
Sat, April 20
Sun, April 21
Tue, April 23
Wed, April 24
Fri, April 26
Sat, April 27
- Monster Jam
- Monster Jam
- Paizley Park | A Tribute to Prince
- UCCS Theatre Company Presents ~ MEN ON BOATS
Sun, April 28
- Monster Jam
- 2024 LVR Benefit Concert with Wirewood Station
- UCCS Theatre Company Presents ~ MEN ON BOATS
- Park Union Public Market
Tue, April 30
____
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.