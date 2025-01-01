Colorado Springs celebrates the new year in Ireland at local Irish pub

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's already New Year's Day in Ireland, and people in Colorado Springs are celebrating with the Irish.

People at Jack Quinn's Pub Downtown rang in the Irish new year at 5 p.m., which is midnight in Dublin. Party-goers enjoyed live music, food and drinks in a festive atmosphere.

"This is a great way for Jack Quinn's to finish the year," said Meredith Klube, Managing Partner and Business Manager. "Things go a little uncertain for restaurants in January and February, so it's great to have an evening packed full of people on the last night of the year."

An Irish new year tradition includes opening the back door at midnight to bid the previous new year farewell, then opening the front door to welcome the new year.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.