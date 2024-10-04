City of Colorado Springs to host last Motorless Monday of the year Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, October 6, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host its final Motorless Morning of the year in Garden of the Gods Park.

This special event removes vehicle access to the park from 5 a.m. to noon. The park will remain to bicycles, skateboards and longboards on park roads. Designated slow zones and one-way traffic will be in place during this time.

Pedestrians are encouraged to walk on the right side of the road and leave the left side for riders and passing.

Visitors can park their cars at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or in Parking Lot 1 at the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.

Designated parking for those with disabilities is available in the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. A shuttle from the Visitor Center to the main parking lot will be available upon request for those who need it.

All park visitors will have access to accessible routes throughout the park.

The city will permit the use of other power-driven mobility devices during Motorless Morning.

