City of Colorado Springs completes construction of pedestrian bridge outside elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crossing the street just got a little easier for students of Howbert Elementary School on Colorado Springs' west side.
The school is located in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood and buts up against 31st Street, which has the Camp Creek water drainage ditch running through the North and South lanes.
Previously, the 31st Street Bridge was damaged after a vehicle hit it in 2024, according to the City of Colorado Springs. Following the damage, the city made the decision they had to replace it.
The new bridge sits just 40 feet north of the old bridge site. The new bridge has been expanded to be 6 feet wide and is ADA-accessible.
