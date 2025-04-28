Change after 25 years, don't expect to see goats at Bear Creek Regional Park this summer

EL PASO COUNTY — For the first time in 25 years, Mother Nature's lawnmowers will not be making their return to Bear Creek Regional Park.
Hundreds of goats would come every year to control vegetation, but also provide some entertainment to visitors.
According to our partners at the Gazette, the goats won't be returning at least through 2026 due to cost, availability, and other resources that could be used to control the weeds under the City of Colorado Springs
Now, the county plans to mostly use mowing and other biological methods to keep vegetation growth and in check under a new management plan.
The county is not closing the door on the goats forever, they just want to see how a more cost-effective idea works out.
The Gazette's Debbie Kelley helped contribute to this report.
___
