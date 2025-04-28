Change after 25 years, don't expect to see goats at Bear Creek Regional Park this summer

EL PASO COUNTY — For the first time in 25 years, Mother Nature's lawnmowers will not be making their return to Bear Creek Regional Park.

Hundreds of goats would come every year to control vegetation, but also provide some entertainment to visitors.

According to our partners at the Gazette, the goats won't be returning at least through 2026 due to cost, availability, and other resources that could be used to control the weeds under the City of Colorado Springs

Now, the county plans to mostly use mowing and other biological methods to keep vegetation growth and in check under a new management plan.

The county is not closing the door on the goats forever, they just want to see how a more cost-effective idea works out.

The Gazette's Debbie Kelley helped contribute to this report.

___





Pueblo community honors 13-year-old Joeylin McDonald with lantern ceremony Family and friends gathered at the Riverwalk in Pueblo to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Joeylin McDonald, who passed away last week in a tragic accident at a youth program. Pueblo community honors 13-year-old Joeylin McDonald with lantern ceremony

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.