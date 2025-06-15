Celebration for the 2025 Pikes Peak Pride Fest began on Saturday, parade to follow Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is celebrating Pride Month as the 2025 Pikes Peak Pride Fest kicked off on Saturday!

Just blocks from the No Kings protest, downtown was also packed with vendors and performers, and people celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The main stage hosted performances and speakers, including words from Mayor Mobolade.

There was also the Rainbow Youth Square that hosted activities like rainbow art activities, drag story time, and a youth open mic contest.

"It's just a magical experience. Bella and I have been friends for years now, and it's just so much fun to get to experience the community in just a whole new light. It's not a bad thing to be who you are, and we shouldn't judge people for just living their lives." Conner Holiday & Bella Gilman

Sunday is the Pikes Peak Pride parade, starting at 11:00 a.m. It runs from America the Beautiful Park and ends at Tejon Street.

The fest will continue long after the parade.

Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done. Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.