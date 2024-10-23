Celebrate 'Lights on Afterschool' this Thursday at various Pueblo locations

PUEBLO — This Thursday evening, select Pueblo locations will be celebrating "Lights on Afterschool." This national event highlights the importance that afterschool programs have on families, students, and communities.

These programs have had some positive outcomes including better academic outcomes, development of valuable skills, and opportunities for academic exploration.

The dates, times, and locations for these events can be found below.



Liberty Point International Middle School, 484 Maher Drive, Pueblo West, 81007, 5-6 p.m. (flyer attached)

East Side Clubhouse, 625 N. Monument Pueblo, CO 81001, 5-6:30 p.m.

Ray Aguilera Teen Center at Central High School, 216 E. Orman, Pueblo, CO 81004, 6-7:30 p.m.

Be sure to attend for some great family fun!





