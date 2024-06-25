Celebrate Bike to Work Day with KOAA 5 and get free breakfast

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bike to Work Day is making its 2024 returns on Wednesday. News5 is once again a proud sponsor of Bike to Work Day and we will have our own station along the route at Popcycle Bridge (Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren Street).

Members of News5 Today will be there bright and early, so be sure to stop by and say hello!

Participants can get free breakfast at more than 30 different stations along the Colorado Springs trail system. Breakfast is served on a first come first serve basis.

Bike to Work Day stops will be open from 6 - 9 a.m.

Staying street safe as riders head out for Bike to Work Day 2023

Those interested in participating are encouraged to do the following:



Plan your route in advance

Dress for the weather

Keep yourself visible with bright clothes

Remember your helmet

Remain aware of your surroundings

“Follow the traffic laws, make sure you’re aware of what’s going on and aware of approaching vehicles, and as drivers, you need to be aware of cyclists that are out there too,” said Tim Roberts from the Colorado Springs Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board.

Participants can register for more information about bike routes, station locations, and connecting with other riders online.

