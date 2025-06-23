Watch Now
Buell Children's Museum celebrates 25th anniversary in Pueblo

The Buell Children's Museum in Pueblo marks 25 years in style, unveiling a creative mini village designed for imaginative play! Featuring a mechanic shop, veterinary clinic, and a visit from the Pueblo Zoo, the celebration attracted over 500 visitors, emphasizing its vital role in the community.
Buell Children's Museum Celebrates 25 Years with Exciting Mini Village Unveiling
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Buell Children's Museum in Pueblo celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday by offering free admission to all visitors.

For the occasion, the museum unveiled a mini village designed and built by a local artisan. The new attraction features the following:

  • a mechanic shop
  • a veterinary clinic
  • a doctor's office for children to play in.

The Pueblo Zoo also brought animals for children to see as part of the celebration.

"I think it's very important for something like this to be here in Pueblo. It's being able to reach out to the community and have different variety of people coming in, and being able to enjoy the company of everybody and all the different eye-opening experiences they can have while they're here," said Michael Jaramillo, a Buell Museum Visitor.

The museum's CEO says it was busy all day with over 500 people visiting for the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

