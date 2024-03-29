Broadmoor's Seven Falls reopens for the 2024 season with a change

COLORADO SPRINGS — A popular hiking trail on the west side of the city is back open after the Broadmoor's Seven Falls trail reopened Friday.

The trail, which has some changes this year, is located near North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The tram that shuttled people from the front gate to the start of the trail has been removed. Broadmoor officials say they will be offering people to assist those with accessibility needs.

Seven Falls will be open during Monday through Friday before expanding their hours later this year.

