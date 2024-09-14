Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County host third annual 'Campapalooza'

PUEBLO — Pueblo is home to a wealth of outdoor recreational activities, but some children who have spent their entire lives in the city haven't had an opportunity to take advantage of those options.

The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County is working to change that.

Friday, they hosted their third annual 'Campapalooza' at City Park. Kids and their families learned about things that include the following:



fire safety

wildlife tracking

water conservation

fishing

Organizers say the goal is to make the city's public outdoor spaces more accessible to local children.

"Pueblo is a hidden gem of a town, there's so many things to do here," said Yenny Espinosa Nino, Outdoor Equity and Education Director for the Boys and Girls Club. "We have biking, hiking, fishing, so many more opportunities and so with this, we're bringing this into the community for our kids to be able to enjoy."

Lunch was also served at 'Campapalooza' as Boys and Girls Club staff grilled up hot dogs.

