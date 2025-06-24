Bike to Work Day 2025, visit the News5 team for free breakfast near the Legacy Loop Trailhead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Bike to Work Day is making its 2025 return on Wednesday. News5 is once again a proud sponsor of Bike to Work Day, and we will have our station with Urban Egg along the Legacy Loop at the Legacy Loop Trailhead along Recreation Way.

Members of News5 Today will be there bright and early, so be sure to stop by and say hello! Bike to Work Day stops will be open from 6 - 9 a.m.

Participants can get free breakfast at more than 30 stations along the Colorado Springs trail systems. Breakfast is served on a first-come, first-served basis. You can see a map of those stations below.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to do the following:



Plan your route in advance

Dress for the weather

Keep yourself visible with bright clothes

Remember your helmet

Remain aware of your surroundings

Watch Coverage of Bike to Work Day 2024

Participants can register for more information about bike routes and station locations, and connect with other riders online.

