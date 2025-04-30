American Theatre Guild announces 2025-26 Broadway Season at Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Your favorite shows are coming to Colorado Springs to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Broadway at Pikes Peak Center Series.

The American Theatre Guild has announced the 2025-2026 show lineup.

Upcoming season shows include The Music Man, CLUE, Mrs. Doubtfire, and MAMMA MIA!

The Music Man (February 24 - 26, 2026)

"There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall."

CLUE (March 23 - 25, 2026)

"A mansion. A murder. A mystery."



"Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist."

Mrs. Doubtfire (April 28–30, 2026)

"Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Colorado Springs in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together."

MAMMA MIA! (June 16–21, 2026)

"A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!"



"Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago."



"For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show."

Tickets have not gone on sale yet, but anyone interested can purchase a Broadway Season Membership.





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.