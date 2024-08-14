Air Force Thunderbirds coming to next year's Pueblo Wings of Pride Airshow

PUEBLO — After nearly two decades, there's going to be an airshow in Pueblo! The Pueblo Wings of Pride Airshow is coming next year to the Pueblo Memorial Airport, and the Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing!

Major General Brian Bishop made that announcement Tuesday. It will be their first-ever show.

"...the jet teams, especially the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, like to go to an airshow that they've never been to or haven't been to in a very long time," said Major General Bishop. "The Thunderbirds have never been to Pueblo, so they come down and interact with the community, tell the story of the United States Air Force, tell the story about what our military men and women are doing while they're deployed and being part of your community is the goal of what the team is trying to do."

The airshow will be September 27 and 28 of next year.

