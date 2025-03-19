Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course kicking off 'UNDERRATED Golf Tour'

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Stephen Curry's fourth season of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour will start this June at the Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy outside of Colorado Springs.

UNDERRATED is an initiative that aims to "provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community."

“Each year, the UNDERRATED Golf Tour continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for young golfers who may not have traditionally had access to the game."



“With the continued support of KPMG, we are creating lasting opportunities that extend well beyond the golf course. We’re excited to bring the Curry Cup to the Liberty National Golf Club this fall. I’ve had the opportunity to play this special course and thank the Liberty National Foundation for its strong partnership. I can’t wait to see what this next generation of players will accomplish.” Stephen Curry

Each stop will have 96 athletes who will have the opportunity to "participate in tournament style events and team building activities while simultaneously networking with college golf coaches and golf executives."

The tour dates and locations can be found below:



June 23-25

Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy; Colorado Springs, CO

July 2-4

The Pete Dye Course at French Lick; French Lick, IN

July 16-18

The Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST; Palm Springs, CA

August 4-6

Dye's Valley & THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass; Vedra Beach, FL



Players will compete "for the ultimate title" for the Curry Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ.

“The Curry Cup is the ultimate goal for many of these golfers, and I’m excited to see how they’ll perform when everyone comes together in September for a final showdown.”



“This is about more than just winning—it's about bringing fresh talent to the forefront, inspiring the next generation of golfers, and showcasing the diversity of the game. We want the UNDERRATED Golf Tour to be a stepping stone for these young players to take their game to new heights.” Stephen Curry

Winners from the tour in London and Scotland will have the opportunity to travel to the U.S. to compete in the Curry Cup.

Players between the ages of 12-18 can register here.

Those who are selected will play in a local qualifier to determine if they will continue onto the next stage of the golf tour.

Selections will take place in early May.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.