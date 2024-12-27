35th annual Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa celebration begins

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a celebration of African heritage and culture. The 35 annual Colorado Springs Citywide Kwanzaa kicked off at 'In Balance,' which is an African dance studio downtown.

The celebration is meant to bring the community together to honor traditions through the following:



music

storytelling

cultural activities

This year's celebration focuses on the first principle Umoja, which means unity.

Organizers are inviting everyone to join the Kwanzaa festivities throughout the week. For more information, click here.

___





‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment. Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.