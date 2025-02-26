2nd Annual Steel City Music Showcase set for spring in downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Steel City Music Showcase is returning to Historic Downtown Pueblo for the 2nd annual event in partnership with Colorado State University Pueblo's (CSU Pueblo) Media & Entertainment Department.

On April 11 and 12, 2025, musicians will perform at several different locations, including the newly-opened Presley's and Neon Alley.

A full list of announced musicians can be found on the Steel City Music Showcase's website.

In 2024, the showcase attracted over 1,000 attendees from Colorado and New Mexico.

This year, event organizers are hoping to make the event bigger and better with additional stages, two days of music, and a celebration of Pueblo's downtown community.

"This event highlights Pueblo as a hidden gem, offering a platform for local and regional performers to shine while drawing attention to the city’s vibrant cultural identity. With stages at Union Bella Plaza, Presley’s, La Favorita, Gold Dust Saloon, and Neon Alley, the event creates a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for attendees to connect, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the heart of Pueblo’s creative spirit." The Steel City Music Showcase

Tickets are on sale now, and one-day tickets are $25, while weekend passes are $45. You can purchase your tickets here.

