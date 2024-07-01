27th annual 'Once Upon a Time in the West' art show underway in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK — The 27th 'Once Upon a Time in the West' art show is underway in Cripple Creek. It's at the Heritage Center, which is located on Highway 67 as you make your way down the hill into town.

The event celebrates Western and Native American Heritage through pottery, jewelry, and paintings. Eleven local Teller County artists had work featured in this year's show.

"We have some people that have been here already during the show that I know that have come back seven, eight, even 10 years, and it's always just a great rekindling and comradery and friendships that last," said John Zimmer, co-founder of the art show.

The theme of this year's art show is Tatanka, which is the Lakota word for buffalo.

The event is happening now through the Fourth of July from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the art show, go to Visit Cripple Creek's website.

