25th annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival kicks off today at the Norris Penrose Event Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re hoping to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, the 25th annual Holiday Food and Gift Festivalkicks off at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

The event kicks off this morning and runs through Sunday evening. This event is a big opportunity for many local businesses to showcase their products. This year’s festival features over 150 different vendors, each offering unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for shoppers. Art, clothing, jewelry, crafts, and woodwork are just some of the many featured items. The event will also feature live holiday music and a gourmet food area for shoppers to sample desserts, tea, and pasta. I spoke with Stephanie Floyd. She’s the owner of the holiday food and gift festival. Stephanie says local businesses look forward to this event every year.

“25 years. So many people have been with me for multiple years, what a great variety, small businesses supporting small businesses,” said Floyd.

“I believe strongly that this show and my exhibitors, it’s teamwork. It isn’t just me, it’s also my exhibitors. I don’t have a show without my exhibitors, so I take great pride that they come back here year after year,” said Floyd.

The event will be held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Doors open today at 10 a.m. And stay open until 5 p.m. The exhibit continues Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. Until 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $7 each and can be purchased online. Kids 13 and under get in for free. For more information, visit here.

