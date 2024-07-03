16th annual Green Box Arts Festival returns to Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — The Green Box Arts Festival is back in Green Mountain Falls for the 16th year. It's a two-week event which offers visual and performance-based classes, conversations and concerts.

There are more than 140 events going on that feature world class artists and performers. News5 spoke with Scott Levy, the Executive Director of the Green Box Arts Festival, who told us it's about bringing arts and culture to the Pikes Peak region.

"We're thrilled that this can feel like an escape for people that live in the Springs and just get away to the mountains for a day and take in culture, art, maybe discover experiences that they weren't expecting to have," said Levy. "All that is possible here at Green Box."

Levy says Green Box, which is a nonprofit organization, is able to host the festival through individual and government donations. The festival runs through July 14.

There are several free events, but you must register to attend. To learn more about the festival, visit the Green Box Arts website.

