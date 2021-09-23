Actors return to stage at Funky Little Theater Company

COLORADO SPRINGS — The stage is set and actors are back on the stage at a theater in the Colorado Springs community.

It's been 18 months since the Funky Little Theater Company put on a show because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater is located in the Westside Community Center and last weekend was opening night for the actors. The crew is now excited to put on performances once again.

"We have been dark since March of 2020, it's been a very long sad time without theater," said Chris Medina, the founding artistic director of the theater. "I've definitely missed it. It's been a big gaping hole in my life, but we're back."

The show is called 'Moon Over Buffalo and it's a comedy that takes place in the 1950's.

"Is it a really funny silly ridiculous comedy? Yes, and I feel like that's what the world needs right now," said Medina. "I just thought we could bring a little joy to the world that's been dark theater-wise, and for people that haven't had the opportunity to escape for a couple hours."

Eight actors returned to the stage for the show including Karen Anderson.

"It's wonderful. It gives you that butterfly feeling in your stomach, and the first time we had an audience it was so exciting. It's great and I think it's my happy place," said Anderson who talked about opening night.

The show is once again bringing light and laughter to what's been a dark theater for a year and a half.

"We've already gotten a lot of feedback about the show from people saying, 'I really needed this,'" said Anderson. "It was so much fun to go and forget about the outside world and laugh."

"We had over 200 people for opening weekend. I feel like the thunderous laughter that echoed through the halls through the building during that show made it all worth it," said Medina.

The audience is required to wear a mask when watching the show. Instead of row-style seating, groups who come together will sit in an area together.

There are two weeks of performances left for this show, including this weekend. It's happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the box office opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30.

Tickets on Thursday are $15, and on Friday and Saturday, tickets are $19.

For more information about the Funky Little Theater Company, click here.