Power Outage in Colorado Springs Following Car Accident at Powers and Stetson Hills

Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 20, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Traffic has been blocked off near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs following a car accident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells KOAA News5 that a car struck a telephone pole at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting emergency workers to respond to the scene. Although no injuries have been confirmed, authorities did say that Colorado Springs Utilities are at the scene to manage the downed power lines while responders clean up the accident. However, controlling the electricity is taking longer than expected. As a result, northbound traffic at Stetson Hill has been blocked off and traffic heading south on Dublin Boulevard has been stopped.

The accident has also caused a power outage in Northeast Colorado Springs, leaving close to 3,000 people without electricity. As of 1:15 p.m., Utilities tweeted out that it is hoping to have power restored to these customers within an hour. But the department is currently experiencing communication issues due to internet problems. So, it is urging anyone who is having trouble during this outage to contact the CSPD or 911.

