A Woodland Park Police Officer's journey to citizenship in the U.S.

WOODLAND PARK — Unless you have a family member or a friend in law enforcement it can be hard to know who the people in uniform in our community really are.

In the four years I have taken part in the SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride I have certainly gotten a lot out of each and every year, including new friendships with some of the first reponsders in our community who go on the bike ride to raise funds for protective gear. In 2021 Levente-Bontond Racz joined our cycling team. Boti as he likes to be called, has been protecting and serving in Woodland Park for almost three years.

In October of 2022 a few weeks after we had completed the Border to Border ride, Boti told me, “This has been a dream for more than 10 years and finally I realized my dream.”

Riding the state of Colorado on a bicycle isn't the dream Boti is talking about, infact he's had many dreams in his unique life.

