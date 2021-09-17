93rd annual Florence Pioneer Days returns this weekend

FLORENCE — An annual celebration is back in Florence after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. It's the 93rd Florence Pioneer Days happening Friday and Saturday, September 17-18.

On Friday, a special event is happening at Elks Lodge to kick off the weekend festivities. At 5 o'clock, you can grab a barbecue dinner outside of the Lodge. At 6:30, the new king and queen of Pioneer Days will be crowned. At 7:00, the evening celebration begins with music and dance.

Many are excited the tradition is back after not having it last year.

"The city of Florence goes all out to make sure they're proud of Florence. Now that we're back and we're very proud to have us back and all the people that can come to it, we appreciate it and we thank them," said Anthony Esquibel, a trustee for the Elks Lodge.

The main event on Saturday is a parade celebration happening downtown. The parade begins at 10 a.m. After enjoying the show, there will be food vendors, music, and food trucks along Pikes Peak Avenue.

Businesses on Main St. have also gotten into the spirit, with window displays showcasing the rich history of the community.

"Without those pioneers coming here doing the mining and the oil activities and all the things that are unique to Florence, we wouldn't be what we are today so we really want to honor those people from the past," said Jenny Cristelli, the president of the Florence Chamber of Commerce.