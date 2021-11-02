Colorado Springs mother with stage 4 cancer in need of help after husband dies in car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From a young age, Stephanie Stevens knew she’d found the perfect partner to take on life with.

She knew this even in 2016, when doctors told her the melanoma she was diagnosed with years before had metastasized to her lungs.

“He also told me that I had less than 5% chance to live two years and to prepare my children to grow up without their mother,” she said

With the support of her husband and two kids, Stevens beat the odds.

“Everybody always says that I’m one of the strongest people they know because I almost died so many times from treatments,” she said.

Right now, Stevens is still battling stage 4 melanoma and for now, her tumors have stayed stagnant. After going through some of the toughest years of her life, last week Stevens got a call from her daughter she will never forget.

“She said something similar to like, 'Mom, we got in an accident and the car rolled over. We're right by the post office.' And I was like, 'I'll be right there,'” Stevens said.

When she arrived, she found her daughter sitting on the curb but her husband was severely injured.

“I could see him in the ambulance, his feet, and he had just like socks, underwear and his shirt was cut,” Stevens said.

Colorado Springs police said Stevens’ husband, Chris, was driving the car when he lost control and the car rolled. Chris passed away in the hospital. Before he died, Stevens was able to hold his hand one last time.

“I told him, 'Honey, I'm so sorry and I love you so much,'” Stevens said.

The man who had been her caretaker, provider, and best friend, passed away just days before they moved into their new home.

“I don't know how I'm going to do this, if we're making the right decisions. How am I going to afford this house?” Stevens said.

With more questions than answers, the only solace Stevens can find is in her faith.

“Honestly, with the cancer, I lost my faith. I lost a lot of my faith. I still maybe believe there's something out there. I 100% believe my husband is in heaven,” said Stevens.

As this family navigates their new normal, they’re asking the community for support. You can help through a GoFundMe here.