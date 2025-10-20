Winter Prep Can Cut Costs: Simple Home Tips to Save Money as Temperatures Drop

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado braces for the first major cold snap of the season, homeowners are being reminded that a few easy steps now can help keep heating bills low—and avoid expensive repairs later.

With temperatures dipping and a freeze watch in effect, it’s time to prepare your home for the winter months ahead. Whether you're new to the state or a longtime resident, experts say small maintenance efforts can make a big financial difference.

Josh Crotser, a Colorado Springs resident, shared some of the basics.

“It’s not hard to do,” he said. “Disconnect your hoses outside. Blow out your sprinkler systems.”Beyond that, there are a few key tips that can help you winterize your home and protect your bank account.

Insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas like attics and garages. According to HomeAdvisor, a burst pipe repair could cost as much as $5,000.

Seal gaps around doors and windows. If you feel a draft, that’s heat (and money) escaping. Weatherstripping or caulk can help keep your home warm and energy-efficient.

Schedule a heating system checkup. Have a professional clean your ducts, inspect your furnace, and replace air filters to ensure the system runs efficiently through the season.

Prioritize safety. Winter means more use of heaters and fireplaces, which increases fire and carbon monoxide risks. Be sure to test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

And lastly, change your furnace filter regularly. It’s a small task that can have a big impact on performance and energy savings.

By taking these steps now, homeowners can prevent future headaches and save money as colder weather sets in.

Watch the full story above.

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum