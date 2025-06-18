Western Roots: Historical Heritage of the Western Street Breakfast in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — What started in 1936 with just 35 people gathered around a chuckwagon has grown into a signature event drawing thousands to downtown Colorado Springs each year. The Western Street Breakfast celebrates the city's western heritage and strong military connections.

Sparked by the 1859 Colorado Gold Rush—often called the "Pikes Peak or Bust" rush—settlers, prospectors, and pioneers flooded the area in search of fortune. This era brought cowboys and ranchers as Colorado Springs rapidly developed, with its western identity forming the heart of that transformation.

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, born in 1937, became an integral part of this western tradition.

"It's first two years it took place at the Cheyenne Mountain Country Club polo fields, and in those early days it could only seat 500 spectators. There was no shade," said Sarah Woods, Curator at Penrose Heritage Museum.

Now an NFR open event, tens of thousands come to the Norris-Penrose Event Center to watch top rodeo talent and action.

"This is a big deal. People are coming from all over the world to ride in this rodeo—and the money raised goes right back to military charities in El Paso County," said Brett Axton of the Western Street Breakfast.

The connection between breakfast and broncos began in 1950, when the Pikes Peak Range Riders made the Western Street Breakfast their ceremonial sendoff—riding horseback around America's Mountain to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Hear More About The Pikes Peak Ranger Riders' Trek Ahead

"It's a labor of love for me to do the Street Breakfast—and to be able to bring everybody together," Axton said.

The event draws everyone from doctors and lawyers to ranchers and military personnel.

Fort Carson soldiers continue decades of tradition by rising before dawn to flip pancakes and crack eggs for the community.

"This is a new experience for about a third of our military. They don't know what to expect... but what they do feel is a sense of belonging," said Nate Springer, former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

