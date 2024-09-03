Volunteers from Union Local 555 descend on Rock Ledge Ranch for Labor Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Labor Day is a holiday to celebrate the hard work of Americans. The day started back in 1882 and was founded by the labor movement.

Every year, volunteer carpenters from Union Local 555 descend on Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, which is located near Garden of the Gods.

They wear 1900s attire and guide families through the process of crafting a traditional wood bench.

"Our founder for our organization, Peter J. Mcguire, started it years ago as a celebration of workers as a whole," said Shannon Bayless, a Carpenter with Union Local 555.

Members of Union Local 555 volunteer every Labor Day and try to have a different project to enjoy each time.

