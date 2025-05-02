Veterans Find Healing Through Art in Colorado Springs Exhibit

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many veterans, the journey doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. At a gallery in downtown Colorado Springs, that journey continues — this time through brushstrokes, clay, and photographic lenses.

A new exhibit at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts is giving local veterans and active-duty military members a platform to share their stories in a powerful and personal way.

The Military Artistic Healing Program, a collaboration between Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and Colorado College, showcases more than 30 original works — from vivid watercolors and striking photography to intricate pottery and mixed media.

Each piece in the exhibit reflects the complexities of military life — stories of transition, trauma, recovery, and resilience. The artists, many of whom are displaying their work publicly for the first time, created their pieces through a free art therapy program funded by an Arts and Society grant.

“So art is a great way for people to be able to process and explore and then share their stories when they can't necessarily do it with words,” said Kirsten Belaire, director of behavioral health at Mt. Carmel. “It’s also just a different way to process through where you now have a visual representation of whatever you've been struggling with.”

For some, this gallery isn’t just a showcase — it’s a turning point. Organizers say the creative process has helped many participants find renewed purpose and connection after military service.

Hosted at the Cottonwood Center on East Colorado Avenue, the exhibit is free and open to the public. Organizers hope visitors will not only view the artwork, but also reflect on the human experiences behind each canvas and sculpture.

The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. tonight and runs through May 7.





