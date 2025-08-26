Two Can Tuesday Brings Free Admission to State Fair and Helps Feed Pueblo Families

PUEBLO — Fairgoers in Southern Colorado had the chance to save money and give back Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair through the annual “Two Can Tuesday” promotion.

Anyone who brought two canned food items received free admission, a savings of $15 per adult ticket. The donations will go directly to Care and Share Food Bank, which distributes food to more than 40 partner agencies in Pueblo.

Nate Springer, president and CEO of Care and Share, said the food drive comes at a crucial time.

“The need is really high. There's not as much food in the inventory this year,” Springer said. “So it’s a neat opportunity for us to be able to get a large amount of food, more than we normally would in one day, and then make a difference for people.”

Springer said families, active-duty service members, teachers, and health care staff are among the growing groups turning to the food bank for help.

Last year, the event brought in more than 10,000 pounds of food, and Care and Share leaders hope to break that record this year.

This is the third year the State Fair has hosted “Two Can Tuesday.” All donated food will remain in Pueblo and is expected to be distributed to local families within days of the collection.

