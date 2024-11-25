The various ways CSPD officers hand out gifts - 36th annual 'Toys For Tots' underway now in the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The season of giving is here, and this year the Colorado Springs Police Department wants to make sure kids in our community have a present to open this year. So, they're teaming up with Toys For Tots. It's a tradition that goes back decades. Police officers will give out presents in several ways.

Officer Dan Short at CSPD says the way officers deliver presents depends on the family in need:



School resource officers take some of the presents and distribute them at schools.

Officers also hand out gifts at the annual "Holiday on the Hill" event.

Some officers will even bring presents back to families they meet on a call.

Officer Short says it's a great way for them to interact more positively with the community. "Right off the bat they immediately brighten up and that’s what it’s all about, right? Hopefully, that one day, or one week will be very positive and can forget about everything else. Have fun and just be kids. That’s what it’s all about."

This is CSPD's 36th year teaming up with Marine Corps Reserve's "Toys For Tots" campaign. Officers are asking people to donate new, unwrapped toys. If you would like to donate, just stop by one of their 5 police stations around the city.





