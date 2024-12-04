The Colorado Creative Industries Division awards $75,000 to Colorado artists

COLORADO — Twenty-five artists and art organizations have been awarded the Folk and Traditional Arts Project Grants by the Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) Division.

The project is meant to make traditional forms of art more accessible for artistic endeavors that are typically underrepresented in the contemporary art space.

Grants were awarded to groups and collectives that had presentations, teaching, performances, public art collaborations, workshops, exhibitions, and festivals that were available to the public.

“Folk and traditional art holds a deep connection to the cultural identity and history of a community. We are grateful to these artists and organizations for serving as a living record of their community’s traditions, and sharing their talents to celebrate Colorado’s unique background.” CCI Director, Josh Blanchard

Groups in 14 counties across Colorado received the grant. Here are two groups in southern Colorado that were awarded the grant;

In Huerfano County

Spanish Peaks Community Foundation - Folklorico Dance



Performances showcasing dance that is traditional to the cultural identity of Huerfano County, including performances by El Fandango and Los Vecinos Bailadores at the Fox Theater in Walsenburg, CO.

In Pueblo County

Grupo Folklorico Del Pueblo - Dance Folklorico



The "Dance Exchange Conference" will allow folklorico dance students to learn from other dance instructors and directors from around the state.

Twenty-three other amazing groups were also awarded the grant throughout the state.





