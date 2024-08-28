Team USA parafencers ready for Paris, urge everyone to tune in and learn something new

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the eyes of the Team USA wheelchair fencers, the Paris Paralympics are the perfect opportunity for people to tune in and learn something new.

“Olympics is great to watch, but if you've never seen any adaptive equipment, sports equipment, it'll open your eyes to the ability of individuals with disabilities,” said Jataya Taylor, a Colorado fencer attending his first games. “And that also makes you a better citizen, because then you don't just see a wheelchair, you see someone's potential.”

Taylor was recruited into fencing just a couple of years ago and never expected to qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games.

“As a Marine, I want gold. I want to win,” said Taylor. “But it's also just getting the experience and being prepared for LA 2028 because I still have a lot of learning to do.”

A Coloradan, Taylor had a short drive from Denver to Colorado Springs for the team’s final prep at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center earlier this month. She joined her teammates from around the country.

Victoria “Tori” Isaacson has been training in parafencing since 2018. She made the switch after a degenerative disease, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), began affecting her muscles and many other aspects of her health.

Isaacson initially aimed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, but the COVID pandemic derailed those plans. She eventually finished just shy of a qualifier spot.

But Isaacson kept battling, getting her doctorate, and continuing her training.

“I kind of still can't really believe it. It hasn't really set in yet,” said Isaacson about qualifying for Paris. “It's just been a long journey. I always look at sports as a marathon, not a sprint. So I qualified, but we still got the next steps. We still got the LA cycle.”

Despite her health challenges, Isaacson said she’s in a much better place and proud of where she is heading into competition, citing Olympians like US Women’s Rugby player Ilona Maher for pushing body positivity.

“Honestly, I'm the heaviest I've ever been, but I'm the healthiest I've ever been,” said Isaacson. “Olympians are all built different. I'm 165 pounds, but I'm 60% muscle. so it's the best I felt in a really long time. And I'm glad that I finally have a body I'm happy with and that I can have success with as a competitor.”

Like many Olympians and Paralympians, Isaacson must train and travel largely on her own time and own dime. It’s a difficult prospect for many, making their achievements all the more remarkable.

Noah Hanssen is another new member of the Paris parafencing team. Since he’s still earning his college degree, he admits he has more time for training than some of his teammates.

Hanssen suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident when he was seven. He admitted his bias, but said viewers should tune into the wheelchair fencing events.

“It's a very dynamic and cerebral sport. It can maybe be a little bit hard to follow as far as the rules, but I think in the same way, that's true for plenty of sports,” said Hanssen. “It takes some effort to understand all the nuances of the rules, but I think it's a fun and dynamic sport to watch.”

All of the Team USA parafencers were excited for Paris, but they also already had their sights set on the LA 2028 Paralympics. Nothing can top competing in front of a home crowd, they said.

This reporter previously co-produced a documentary about Victoria Isaacson as she battled her way towards Tokyo qualification. The film won several awards, was nominated for a regional Emmy award, and aired on PBS stations across the country.

Victoria's Foil can be viewed on Connecticut Public Television's streaming platforms or on their YouTube page.

More can be read about Isaacson through the Pulitzer Center.

Email Senior Reporter Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@koaa.com.





