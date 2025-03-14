St. Patrick's Day Parade Set to Take Place in Colorado Springs Tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS — The highly anticipated St. Patrick's Day parade will take place in Colorado Springs tomorrow, and locals are gearing up for a festive celebration.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Tejon Street and East St. Vrain. From there, it will travel south on Tejon Street to Vermijo, offering the community a great view of the festivities.

For those planning to attend, the weather can be unpredictable, so dressing in layers is recommended.

While the First Alert5 weather team is predicting chilly temperatures, parade-goers should prepare for rapidly changing conditions typical of Colorado's spring weather.

Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for road closures and possible traffic delays due to the parade route.

Rain or snow, organizers confirmed that the parade will take place as scheduled.

Meredith Klube is managing partner of Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub. She tells us her excitement for the event.

"We always look forward to Saturday with the St. Patrick’s Day parade. It goes right in front of us, and we feel like a lot of us are a part of that parade," said Klube.

"We open at 8 a.m. so people can come in, enjoy breakfast, grab a Guinness if it’s chilly, and enjoy the parade."

KOAA will be in that parade and we are so excited to see all of our amazing viewers!

Click here to learn more.





