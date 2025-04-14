Spring Threats to Your Car: Why Pollen and Rodents Could Cost You Thousands

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the weather warms up and spring takes hold, signs of the season are everywhere—birds are chirping, flowers are blooming, and unfortunately, your car may be showing a not-so-pleasant symptom: a thick coat of yellow dust. Yes, pollen season has officially arrived in Colorado Springs.

Although pollen might seem like a harmless byproduct of spring, it can pose serious problems for your vehicle if left unaddressed.

A pollen-covered windshield can quickly become a safety hazard. When mixed with windshield washer fluid, that yellow dust can smear, reducing visibility and making it harder to drive safely. Auto experts recommend keeping washer fluid topped off and checking that your wiper blades are in good condition for streak-free cleaning.

Inside your vehicle, pollen can also infiltrate your air system. A clogged cabin air filter not only reduces the air quality but can also force your A/C system to work harder, potentially leading to overheating or breakdowns.

And the damage isn’t just mechanical. Pollen grains are acidic. When they sit on your car’s paint and mix with rain or dew, they can eat away at the finish, leading to permanent etching and even rust.

“I know it doesn’t look like much, but pollen can be very damaging,” said Ken Huening, owner of Cover Seal. “It forms a kind of caustic acid that can etch into paint and even chrome—leading to rust spots and long-term damage. And that’s on top of the itchy eyes and sneezing.”

How to Protect Your Vehicle from Pollen Damage

Wash your car regularly, especially after high-pollen days.

Apply wax to create a protective layer.

Change your cabin air filter at least once per season.

Park in a garage or use a car cover when possible.

These simple steps can save you from expensive repairs and keep your car looking (and smelling) fresh all season long.

Cooler spring nights and parked vehicles create the perfect shelter for mice, rats, and squirrels, which are increasingly finding their way into cars across the country. And once inside, these critters don’t just settle in—they chew through wires, insulation, air filters, and more.

“Rodent damage has cost me over $25,000,” Huening shared. “The first time, it was about $18,000 in damage. They chew wires, leave droppings, have babies—it’s a nightmare, and the smell is awful.”

One reason for this uptick? Many newer cars use soy-based wiring, which is more environmentally friendly—but also more appealing to rodents looking for a snack.

Rodent Prevention Tips for Vehicle Owners

Park indoors if you can, especially overnight.

Leave the hood up if your vehicle will be sitting unused for a while.

Use rodent repellents or traps around your parking area.

Inspect under the hood regularly, especially in colder months or during long periods of disuse.

Auto repair shops report more and more rodent-related damage, with some repair bills reaching several thousand dollars. And while some insurance policies cover the damage, many do not—making prevention all the more important.







